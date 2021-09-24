Colts’ Carson Wentz a game-time decision vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be a game-time decision for the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

After missing the first two practices of the week nursing two ankle sprains, Wentz was able to return to the practice on Friday in a limited capacity. Head coach Frank Reich was pleased with what he saw and said Wentz is a game-time decision.

Considering how poorly the injury looked for Wentz in the days following the Week 2 defeat against the Rams, it seemed doubtful that the 28-year-old would be able to turn around this quickly for a crucial divisional matchup against the Titans.

However, it seems the Colts will have a real shot at getting their starting quarterback on the field for their first road game of the season as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback leading up to the game.

In the event Wentz doesn’t play, Reich wouldn’t commit to naming a replacement starting quarterback between Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

The Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith and linebacker Jordan Glasgow on Friday.

