Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency
The Indianapolis Colts have been busy making moves since the legal tampering period commenced Monday, which is a different path than we’ve expected from the front office.
Since the start of the legal tampering period, which led into the official start of the new league year, the Colts have announced 10 moves as of this writing. The moves included re-signing four of their own free agents, signing four outside free agents to the roster, cutting a player and trading a player away.
These aren’t the moves we’re accustomed to seeing the Colts make during the first week of free agency but after the team’s struggles over the last few seasons, something about the philosophy had to change.
Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.
Here’s a quick look at the 10 moves the Colts announced during the first wave of free agency:
Re-signed DE Tyquan Lewis
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Re-signed LB E.J. Speed
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Re-signed OT Carter O'Donnell
AP Photo)
Traded CB Stephon Gilmore to Dallas
Released QB Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan interested in broadcasting (written before release)
Re-signed CB Tony Brown
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Signed QB Gardner Minshew
Signed DE Samson Ebukam
AP Photo/Scot Tucker
Signed DT Taven Bryan
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Signed K Matt Gay
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
