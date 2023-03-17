Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy making moves since the legal tampering period commenced Monday, which is a different path than we’ve expected from the front office.

Since the start of the legal tampering period, which led into the official start of the new league year, the Colts have announced 10 moves as of this writing. The moves included re-signing four of their own free agents, signing four outside free agents to the roster, cutting a player and trading a player away.

These aren’t the moves we’re accustomed to seeing the Colts make during the first week of free agency but after the team’s struggles over the last few seasons, something about the philosophy had to change.

Here’s a quick look at the 10 moves the Colts announced during the first wave of free agency:

Re-signed DE Tyquan Lewis

Re-signed LB E.J. Speed

Re-signed OT Carter O'Donnell

Traded CB Stephon Gilmore to Dallas

Released QB Matt Ryan

Re-signed CB Tony Brown

Signed QB Gardner Minshew

Signed DE Samson Ebukam

Signed DT Taven Bryan

Signed K Matt Gay

