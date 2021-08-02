Colts activate CB T.J. Carrie from COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Carrie was one of the first three players to go on the list, along with cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. All three missed the first week of training camp practices. Then they added offensive tackle Julién Davenport.

The Colts were dealing with some major absences at the cornerback position as of Saturday’s practice. While Carrie and Rhodes were out on the COVID-19 list, the Colts were also without Kenny Moore (hip) and Marvell Tell (back). It isn’t clear when the latter two will be returning to the field.

Having Carrie back will give the Colts a chance to get some of their depth to return to the field. He will likely work on the outside with Rock Ya-Sin until the others return from their respective injuries.

Related