Colts’ 90-man roster ahead of preseason game vs. Bears
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are all set for a prime-time preseason matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.
Following a pair of joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, both teams will continue working against each other for a preseason Week 2 bout.
There have been plenty of roster changes over the last week, including two significant players suffering season-ending injuries—Ashton Dulin and Genard Avery.
Before the Colts host the Bears for their second preseason game, here’s an updated look at the 90-man roster, sorted by position and then jersey number:
Quarterback
Sam Ehlinger, No. 4
Anthony Richardson, No. 5
Gardner Minshew, No. 10
Running Back
Zack Moss, No. 21
Evan Hull, No. 26
Jonathan Taylor, No. 28 (PUP)
Kenyan Drake, No. 31
Deon Jackson, No. 35
Jason Huntley, No. 36
Jake Funk, No. 37
Wide Receiver
Josh Downs, No. 1
Tyler Adams, No. 2
Amari Rodgers, No. 3
Isaiah McKenzie, No. 6
Juwann Winfree, No. 8
D.J. Montgomery, No. 8
Breshad Perriman, No. 9
Michael Pittman Jr., No. 11
James Washington, No. 12
Kody Case, No. 13
Alec Pierce, No. 14
Vyncint Smith, No. 15
Mike Strachan, No. 17
Tight End
Nick Eubanks, No. 47
Ricky Seals-Jones, No. 48
Pharoah Brown, No. 49
Jelani Woods, No. 80
Mo Alie-Cox, No. 81
Kylen Granson, No. 83
Michael Jacobson, No. 84
Drew Ogletree, No. 85
Offensive Tackle
Carter O’Donnell, No. 61
Braden Smith, No. 72
Blake Freeland, No. 73
Dan Skipper, No. 74
Bernhard Raimann, No. 79
Guard
Quenton Nelson, No. 56
Danny Pinter, No. 63
Arlington Hambright, No. 64
Emil Ekiyor, No. 66
Will Fries, No. 75
Center
Wesley French, No. 62
Dakoda Shepley, No. 65
Ryan Kelly, No. 78
Defensive End
Kwity Paye, No. 51
Samson Ebukam, No. 52
Dayo Odeyingbo, No. 54
Khalid Kareem, No. 55
Titus Leo, No. 91
Tyquan Lewis, No. 94
Al-Quadin Muhammad, No. 97
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson, No. 68
Grover Stewart, No. 90
Eric Johnson II, No. 93
Adetomiwa Adebawore, No. 95
Taven Bryan, No. 96
McTelvin Agim, No. 98
DeForest Buckner, No. 99
Linebacker
Grant Stuard, No. 41
Zaire Franklin, No. 44
E.J. Speed, No. 45
Liam Anderson, No. 47
Segun Olubi, No. 50
Shaquille Leonard, No. 53
JoJo Domann, No. 57
Donavan Mutin, No. 58
Cameron McGrone, No. 59
Cornerback
Kenny Moore II, No. 23
Kevin Toliver II, No. 27
Julius Brents, No. 29
Darius Rush, No. 30
Dallis Flowers, No. 33
Chris Lammons, No. 34
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, No. 37
Darrell Baker, No. 39
Jaylon Jones, No. 40
Safety
Nick Cross, No. 20
Rodney Thomas II, No. 25
Julian Blackmon, No. 32
Teez Tabor, No. 35
Henry Black, No. 36
Marcel Dabo, No. 42
Trevor Denbow, No. 43
Ronnie Harrison, No. 48
Specialists
Lucas Havrisik, No. 3
Matt Gay, No. 7
Rigoberto Sanchez, No. 8
Luke Rhodes, No. 46