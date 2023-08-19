Colts’ 90-man roster ahead of preseason game vs. Bears

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are all set for a prime-time preseason matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Following a pair of joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, both teams will continue working against each other for a preseason Week 2 bout.

There have been plenty of roster changes over the last week, including two significant players suffering season-ending injuries—Ashton Dulin and Genard Avery.

Before the Colts host the Bears for their second preseason game, here’s an updated look at the 90-man roster, sorted by position and then jersey number:

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Running Back

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Wide Receiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tight End

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Offensive Tackle

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Guard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Center

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Defensive End

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Defensive Tackle

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Linebacker

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Cornerback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Safety

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire