Colts 2024 rookie minicamp roster includes 36 tryout players

Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp is taking place from May 10-11. This provides the incoming rookie class the opportunity to get into the building, meet the coaching staff, begin learning the playbook, and the opportunity to apply some of what they’ve learned on the practice field.

Participating in this event are the Colts’ nine draft picks and the seven undrafted rookies that they signed. There are also several returning players from the 2023 practice squad who have one year of accrued experience who are able to participate, along with 36 players in for tryouts.

Once the rookie minicamp concludes, the Colts can sign as many of these tryout players as they wish. However, since their roster is at full capacity, for every addition, there will have to be a corresponding roster cut.

Here is a look at who is taking part in the two-day minicamp, broken up into the three aforementioned groups:

Incoming rookies

Laiatu Latu, DE

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Matt Goncalves, OL

Tanor Bortolini, OL

Anthony Gould, WR

Jaylon Carlies, LB

Jaylin Simpson, CB

Micah Abraham, CB

Jonah Laulu, DT

Kedon Slovis, QB (UDFA)

Dalton Tucker, IOL (UDFA)

Xavier White, WR (UDFA)

Craig Young, LB (UDFA)

Trent Pennix, RB (UDFA)

Spencer Shrader, K (UDFA)

Jason Bean, QB/WR (UDFA)

Returning players with one year of accrued experience

Zavier Scott, RB

Kendell Brooks, S

Michael Tutsie, S

Marcel Dabo, S

Liam Anderson, LB

Austin Ajiake, LB

Jordan Murray, TE

Tryout players

Jakarius Caston, WR

Justin Strong, RB

Jyran Mitchell, RB

Kaylon Horton, WR

Dakota Caton, WR

Marcus Hooker, S

Jalen Mayden, S

Brandon Bishop, S

Kwinton Lassiter, CB

Clayborne Fields, CB

Quentin Wilfawn, LB

Harold Joiner, LB

Dubem Okonkwo, LB

Nicario Harper, S

Devlin Kirklin, S

Colin O’Brien, TE

Joey Gatewood, TE

Harry Mallinder, K

Malcolm Epps, TE

Will Perez, LB

Christian McCarroll, DE

Thurman Geathers, DE

Luke Reimer, LB

Michael Vinson, LS

Garrett Weichman, CB

Jaden Green, LS

Jeblonski Green, DT

Isaiah Coe, DT

Ben Farrell, IOL

Levi Bell, DE

Preston Nichols, IOL

Jake Kradel, IOL

Daniel Joseph, OT

Aidan Hemphill, OT

Jake Hornibrook, OT

Hale Motu’apuaka, DT

