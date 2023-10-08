Colorado's dramatics continue as Buffaloes kick field goal with 12 seconds left to beat Arizona State

Colorado is now 4-2 after escaping Arizona State with a 27-24 win. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alejandro Mata’s 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds left gave Colorado a 27-24 win at Arizona State on Saturday night.

Colorado got into field goal range for Mata after Arizona State scored with 50 seconds left to tie the game at 24-24. The Sun Devils went 95 yards after Colorado punted with 3:26 to go and tied the game on a TD pass from Trenton Bourguet to Troy Omeire.

The Buffaloes needed just one play to get into Mata’s range, however, as Shedeur Sanders hit Javon Antonio for a 43-yard pass. The Buffs failed to get another first down after the completion, but Mata’s kick was right down the middle.

COLORADO TAKES THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT 🎯🙌@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gQTlIKdinv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

Mata transferred to Colorado from Jackson State after the Buffaloes hired Sanders from JSU. He missed all but two kicks a season ago and started the season as the backup to Jace Feely. He was the team’s primary kicker Saturday after Feely missed three field goals over the first five games of the season and hit both of his field goals and all three of his extra points.

Arizona State largely kept Colorado in check

Sanders’ pass to Antonio on the final drive was the big pass play the Buffs had been searching for all day. ASU limited Colorado’s downfield passing attack as Sanders finished the game 26-of-42 for 239 yards and a TD.

He averaged fewer than 6 yards an attempt as the Colorado run game was stifled once again. While Anthony Hankers had 10 carries for 58 yards, the Buffaloes finished with 30 carries for 56 yards once sacks and other rushing attempts were factored in.

The win is massive for Colorado’s chances at the school’s first bowl appearance after a full season since 2016. The Buffaloes have home games remaining against Stanford and Arizona as those two matchups look like their best chances to get to six wins. The schedule is tough otherwise; Colorado still has a trip to UCLA and games against Oregon State, Washington State and Utah remaining. All four of those teams will likely be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

The Sun Devils are now 1-5 as part of a true rebuilding year under new coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU self-imposed a bowl ban at the beginning of the season for violations under previous coach Herm Edwards knowing that the team would likely be retooling in 2023.