Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta, offered by USC, ultimately chooses BYU

Colorado offensive line transfer Isaiah Jatta announced his plans to transfer last month. He had offers from BYU, USC, Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, Illinois, NC State, San Diego State, Oklahoma State and Syracuse. He picked BYU, denying USC a chance to build extra offensive line depth.

Jatta entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining and took visits to San Diego State and BYU.

Last year at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Jatta appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes, primarily on special teams. Jatta started one game at tackle against UCLA.

Jatta spent two years at Snow College before signing with Colorado as part of the 2023 signing class. At Snow, he was named a NJCAA Football First Team All-American in 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound could have added some much-needed depth for the Trojans on the offensive line. Now that scenario will not come to fruition. The Trojans will just have to look somewhere else.

Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta posts on IG about his upcoming BYU OV. Jatta picked up a competing offer from USC a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/X6dYC53a20 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) May 16, 2024

#BYU football has added Isaiah Jatta, a 6-6, 300-pound OT from San Diego by way of Colorado/Snow College who started 1 of 11 games for the Buffs in 2023. Former NJCAA 1st team All-American for Coach ⁦@ZacErekson⁩. pic.twitter.com/SvTPe0GVdK — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) May 20, 2024

