Colorado State transfer plans make official visit to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have done well so far when it comes to fishing for prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Now the program is starting to dip into the transfer portal after its official opening on Tuesday, and they might’ve found a new wide receiver to add in their arsenal.

Colorado State transfer Justus Ross-Simmons was contacted by the Gators this week and it’s being reported by Swamp247 that both parties are working to set up an official visit.

“I haven’t set down and talked about any official visits or anything with them yet, but I’m pretty sure I will soon,” Ross-Simmons said. “Hopefully when I talk to them again, we can talk about an OV. Maybe sometime next week, but we need to talk about that more.”

Ross-Simmons has a connection to UF already through a former teammate, giving an extra incentive to the former Colorado State Ram.

“I got some interest in the Gators,” Ross-Simmons said. “I got a former teammate that attends (UF), that’s on the team right now, (quarterback) Clay Millen. Having someone I already know, boosts my confidence in a school because I trust Clay’s word.”

The sophomore transfer recorded 724 reception yards last season on top of 45 catches, but only scored three touchdowns in last season’s campaign. He’s still a solid option to have behind the likes of UF wideout Eugene Wilson III.

With the opening of the transfer portal this week, there are sure to be more candidates now that most programs have played through their spring schedules.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire