Colorado State basketball takes down San Diego State in much-needed bounce-back win

The Colorado State men’s basketball team suffered what will be one of the unlikeliest defeats Saturday at Wyoming.

Blowing an 11-point lead in the final minute was stunning and could have left scars.

CSU insisted after that game that they would be able to rebound and move on from it.

A team kickball game the next day served as a mental reset before the huge test of San Diego State at home.

And the Rams passed it impressively. CSU beat last seasons national runner-up 79-71 in a sold-out Moby Arena.

It snaps a mini two-game losing streak (CSU had also lost four of its last six) and adds another Quad 1 win to the NCAA Tournament resume.

CSU immediately showed it was ready to go, jumping out to an early 17-4 lead in the first minutes. The Rams led consistently and often by double-digits but it’s San Diego State. The Aztecs were going to make a run.

And they did. Two runs of 7-0 then 6-0 put San Diego State up 61-60 with 7:29 to go for their first lead of the game. How did CSU answer? With a 9-0 run to regain control.

CSU again had to close out in the final minute and did so excellently in this one.

Nique Clifford was sensational for the Rams. He had 20 points on 8-11 shooting, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Isaiah Stevens had 20 points and six assists. Joel Scott was also excellent, scoring 15 points. Scott and Patrick Cartier played excellent defense on Jaedon LeDee, who scored 13 points on 11 shots (he averages 21 points per game).

