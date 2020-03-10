Baseball Hall-of-Famer Walker to be Avalanche's emergency backup

Larry Walker had a Hall of Fame baseball career, but we may get to see the Canadian's goaltending abilities on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Larry Walker spent 10 years and played over 1100 games for the Colorado Rockies, but on Sunday he will suit up for another Denver sports team as Walker will be the Avalanche’s honourary emergency backup goalie.

The 53-year-old outfielder was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year and will be inducted this June, but he could possibly be achieving another childhood dream of his.

Walker grew up in the Greater Vancouver Area and had early aspirations of becoming a goaltender in the NHL one day. Oddly enough, he grew up playing with Hockey Hall-of-Famer and Boston Bruins legend Cam Neely.

Fortunately for every Rockies fan, baseball became Walker’s professional sport as soon as he signed with the Montreal Expos in 1984.

Throughout his 17-year career, the Maple Ridge, B.C. native was able to win a NL MVP award in 1997, lead all of baseball in batting average three separate seasons, and earn seven Gold Gloves.

Although his on-ice stats might look slightly worse, when the Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, there will surely be fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary ballplayer in full pads.

