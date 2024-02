Colorado improved to 17-9 (8-7 in Pac-12 play) on the season with a 92-89 victory in 2OT over USC at the Galen Center on Feb. 17, 2024. The Buffs came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to capture the win. Colorado was led by KJ Simpson with 30 points & nine rebounds, while USC saw Boogie Ellis also score 30 points and Isaiah Collier 25 points.