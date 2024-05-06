Colorado offers prominent Penn State commit Kiandrea Barker

Colorado football’s coaching staff, led by Deion Sanders, is back on the recruiting trail looking to upgrade the Buffs’ roster for years to come. Over this past weekend, class of 2025 four-star running back (per 247Sports) Kiandrea Barker announced on X that he received an offer from the Buffaloes.

Barker committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions on April 16 but also holds offers from other top college football programs, including Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida State and USC. Colorado would do well to get Barker in Boulder for a visit.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds on his 247Sports profile, Barker recently transferred from The Woodlands High School in Texas to Florida’s Miami Central High School. He has good power for his size and has shown an ability to break away from arm tackles before displaying plus speed in the second level.

Truly Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Colorado!! @CoachFleaBUFFS @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/YW3AFu2yYP — Kiandrea Barker (@KiandreaBarker) May 5, 2024

