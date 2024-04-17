Colorado offers Arkansas transfer offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee

The Colorado football program has made a splash this offseason in recruiting the trenches via the transfer portal. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs aren’t finished, however, as they’ve now offered former Arkansas offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pound transfer announced the offer Tuesday on his X account. Chamblee is also among several transfers/high school recruits scheduled to attend CU’s spring football game on April 27.

At Arkansas, Chamblee redshirted as a freshman in 2022 before earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023. He started in eight of the 12 games he played in last season and is currently ranked as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Chamblee reportedly had a home visit with SMU on Tuesday and checked out UCLA on Wednesday. He’s expected to visit Kansas State on Saturday before coming to Colorado the following weekend.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire