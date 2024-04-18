Colorado men’s basketball lands first transfer portal commit of the offseason

After losing several big names soon after the season concluded, Colorado men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle inked his first transfer portal pickup of the offseason on Thursday.

Heading to Boulder is Trevor Baskin, a 6-foot-9 forward who spent his last four seasons at in-state Division II Colorado Mesa. Baskin was named the 2024 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a redshirt junior, posting 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Baskin attended Pomona High School in Arvada and Colorado Mesa was the only college to offer him a scholarship spot. After hitting the transfer portal this spring following four successful years in Grand Junction, he was quickly sought after by Division I programs.

However, the Colorado native wanted to return to the Front Range, narrowing his top choices to Colorado and Colorado State. Despite the Rams nabbing 2022-23 RMAC Player of the Year Joel Scott last offseason, the Buffs won this year’s transfer portal battle.

