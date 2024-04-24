Colorado makes girls flag football an official high school sport

Girls flag football is growing nationally and Colorado is the latest state to get on board with the momentum.

On Tuesday, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) permanently approved flag football as the eighteenth-sanctioned sport for girls in the state.

The move sees Colorado become the eleventh state to approve flag football as a high school sport for girls.

“Thrilled doesn’t even begin to cover it,” CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger said about the decision to approve flag football for girls as a high school sport.

“This isn’t just about the game; it’s about empowerment, teamwork and breaking barriers. By embracing this sport, we’re not only fostering athleticism, but we’re remaining among the nation’s leaders in providing opportunities for female athletes to participate. We are cultivating leadership, confidence and equality – on and off the field – and we are igniting a new era of inclusivity and self-empowerment for every young lady that participates.”

The decision was praised across the state, including by the Denver Broncos. The NFL team has been very active in the community by their promoting flag football for girls.

“In addition to providing an amazing platform for empowerment, inclusion & teamwork, girls flag creates a powerful sense of belonging & community for our next generation of leaders.” Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner on Colorado sanctioning girls flag football as a HS sport: pic.twitter.com/q7sesln9WC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 23, 2024

Also approved by the CHSAA this week during their meeting is a shot clock for boys and girls basketball for the 2026-27 season.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports