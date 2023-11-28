Can Colorado improve its offensive and defensive lines this offseason?

Colorado will continue to be one of the busiest teams in college football this offseason. Under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs have been a premier landing spot for recruits and transfer portal players, and the future is bright in Boulder.

There are plenty of areas, however, that Coach Prime needs to improve within his program over the next few months.

With that in mind, Andscape recently published a roundtable that examined Sanders’ first season in Boulder. On the topic of what needs to change for next season, all three writers mentioned the offensive and defensive lines.

Here’s what Andscape writer Jean-Jacques Taylor wrote:

Colorado must get better on the offensive and defensive lines. Period. They must add talent and they need to recruit some high school linemen they can develop. Doing so will allow them to protect Sheduer better – Colorado leads the NCAA in sacks allowed – and run the ball better, which would take pressure off of him. Colorado’s skill guys are good enough to win. Its lines are not.

While the defensive line certainly needs help, the O-line should be the highest priority with the safety of quarterback Shedeur Sanders at stake. Fortunately, the Buffs are giving out offers and are in the running to land top-ranked 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

