Which Colorado high school has produced the most NFL players?

Last week, SuperWest Sports released a list of the top NFL player-producing high schools in the state of Colorado.

Leading the way was Denver South High School, which housed CU Buffs great Phillip Lindsay, six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and seven others who played in the NFL pre-2000. Of the nine total Ravens who have reached the NFL, Lindsay and defensive end Kenny Walker (1991-92) are the only two who spent time with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas Jefferson High School, also located in Denver, was second on the list having produced eight NFL players. All-time great Buffaloes tight end Daniel Graham played for the Spartans before winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Cherry Creek High School in Englewood has produced seven NFL players while six different Colorado high schools have sent six standouts to the NFL, including Boulder and Fairview.

