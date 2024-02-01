FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders gestures during the first half of the team's spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Luke Eckardt was understandably excited when he found out Deion Sanders would be his new head coach at Colorado. After all, who wouldn't want to play for the charismatic Pro Football Hall of Fame member and ex-major leaguer known as “Prime Time” during his playing days and now just “Coach Prime?”(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Colorado football's spring game had the college football world buzzing last year and 2024 should be no different.

Deion Sanders and Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Wednesday that the 2024 spring football game as part of Black & Gold Day has been set for April 27 at Folsom Field. Tickets for the Buffs' spring game will go on sale soon (CU sold general admission tickets for $10 each last year). Time and television are still to be announced.

A cold, snowy afternoon didn't stop a sellout crowd of 47,277 people from watching Sanders' Colorado coaching debut in 2023. It was the first time in program history that the spring game sold out.

April 27 will potentially be Buffs' fans first look at 30 new players (24 transfers, six high school signees) as Colorado transitions into the Big 12. Spring football practices will begin on March 18 followed by a one-week hiatus (March 25-31) for spring break.

The Buffs will return to the field for spring practices on April 1 before gearing up for Black & Gold Day.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football: 2024 spring game date has been set