Collin Morikawa’s golf equipment at the 2024 PGA Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Collin Morikawa is using at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamama D+ Limited 60TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees), Qi10 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P-Series Proto (4), P7MC (5-6), P7MC prototype (7-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Soto
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip / SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0