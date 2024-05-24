College Sports Wire tabs Auburn football as a ‘transfer portal winner’

Auburn football is looking to build off of its 6-7 campaign in 2023 and is off to a great start by filling several needs through the transfer portal.

Hugh Freeze and his staff are looking to enhance the production of its wide receivers and defensive linemen and landed several experienced pieces this spring to move forward. Auburn found success within the spring transfer portal haul, which has given them “winner” status from College Sports Wire.

College Sports Wire’s Matt Melton ranks Auburn’s transfer portal class as the third-best within the SEC, topping Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and falling short of Alabama and Florida. Melton says Auburn’s top acquisition is former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Auburn landed their potential WR1 this fall in Lambert-Smith during the spring window, a player that had 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across four seasons at Penn State. The Tigers also addressed the defensive line by adding a trio of players that could all potentially make an impact in 2024.

Auburn’s 2024 transfer portal class ranks No. 27 in 247Sports transfer portal rankings. In addition to Lambert-Smith, the Tigers raked in several talented transfers including Philip Blidi(Indiana), Jerrin Thomas (Texas), and Robert Lewis (Georgia State).

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire