COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers clinch WJCAC title

May 3—BORGER — The Odessa College softball team clinched its third consecutive Western Junior College Athletic Conference title after defeating Frank Phillips College in a doubleheader Friday on the road.

The Lady Wranglers (36-12 overall, 21-1 in WJCAC) won the first game 11-0 to clinch a share of the conference title. Odessa College's 10-9 victory in game two won the conference outright for the Lady Wranglers.

The Lady Plainsmen fell to 20-24, 9-13.

Both teams will finish up their four-game series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday in Borger.