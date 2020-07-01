College Podcast: fantasy conference realignment, State of the Big 10

On the 10th anniversary of the last gigantic shift in conference realignment, SI’s Pat Forde sets out to break up the Power 5 for good and properly slot teams into more geographic conferences. Pat, alongside Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, take you through this wild (and unlikely) scenario.

The guys then take a deep look at the landscape across the Big 10, picking each team's over/under win totals. What's the overall health of the conference? Will Ohio State take home the title again or is this the year Penn State finally gets over the hump? Will Minnesota continue their winning ways and how does Nebraska get back to theirs? (18:32)

OSU QB Justin Fields was a Heisman finalist who led his team to a playoff semifinal in 2019. This season, the Buckeyes will look to take home the hardware. Who do you think will win the Big 10?

