College Podcast: Duke & Zion in hot water, the NCAA slams Kansas

On this packed edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde react to Gina Ford, the president of Prime Marketing Sports, asking Zion Williamson to admit he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to go to Duke. How does this affect Zion and what can we expect to happen to Coach K and Duke? (3:01)

Staying on the hardwood, the NCAA hammered Kansas with five Level I infractions. What is next for the Jayhawks and Bill Self? Could they receive more than a two-year postseason ban? (29:38)

The Honorable Judges Wetzel, Thamel and Forde also review a complex case where an Omaha strip club has decided to open its doors amid the pandemic in another edition of People’s Court. (53:43)

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is involved in a vicious battle with his former marketing agent. Gina Ford, the president of Prime Marketing Sports, has served requests for admissions asking Williamson to admit he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to go to Duke, according to Daniel Wallach of The Athletic.

