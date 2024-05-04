College Notebook: Pleasant pair makes impact on Ashland University's football season

ASHLAND — A pair of Pleasant products helped Ashland University's football team to a 9-3 record overall and 8-1 mark in the Great-Midwest Athletic Conference.

Redshirt sophomore Ethan Enders, a 6-foot-3, 312-pound center on the offensive line, started every game and was picked second-team All-GMAC. The Eagles averaged 31 points per game and 358 yards of offense.

More from local athletes: College Notebook: Four area softball players producing in NCAA Division I ranks

Even more from local athletes: College Notebook: Highland's Raina Terry coming back to Illinois after All-American season

In 2022, he was the GMAC Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-league selection. He holds a 3.61 grade point average as an accounting major and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.

Meanwhile, Patrick Blubaugh bided his time as a junior running back for AU. He appeared in nine games and got 29 carries, but his number was called a lot late in the season.

Blubaugh, a 5-8, 191-pounder, ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the season finale at Kentucky Wesleyan, then he earned his first start in the Crossroads Bowl against McKendree. Ashland won the bowl game 23-20 as Blubaugh ran for 108 yards, including a long of 19 yards, on 20 carries.

Four other area players were on the roster for AU: Trinity Keith of Marion Harding, Owen High of Mount Gilead, Brody Wilson of North Union and Will Garrison of River Valley, who earned a tackle in the Kentucky Wesleyan game.

Here are some other athletes from the area who played a fall sport in college this season:

Patrick Blubaugh, shown during his senior year at Pleasant, is a running back at Ashland University.

● North Union grad Cayden Lassiter, a 5-10, 180-pound freshman quarterback at Otterbein, played in four games, completing 38 of 81 passes for 447 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries.

● The Reid brothers, Josh and Judah, saw action for the football team at Baldwin Wallace. Josh, a 6-foot, 330-pound junior offensive lineman from Highland, appeared in six games. Judah, a 5-11, 265-pound freshman defensive lineman from Mount Gilead, played in two games before injury cut his season short. He had a tackle against Wilmington.

● Jacob Arndt made seven appearances for the Bluffton football team as a sophomore linebacker. The 5-9, 220 Marion Harding grad had eight tackles and a sack with four of the tackles against Anderson, Ind. He was a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference all-academic pick, too. Also on the roster for Bluffton was Highland's Layton Shaffer, a 6-1, 225, freshman tight end.

● North Union's Isaiah Radcliff produced 26 tackles with 19 solos, plus had two pass breakups as a 5-10, 170 sophomore defensive back for Ohio Dominican. He had a season-high five tackles against Ashland.

● A graduate student at Heidelberg, Branden Steckel of Cardington capped his career with six field goals and 36 extra points, averaging 57.4 yards per kickoff with five touchbacks. The 6-foot, 180-pound kicker also punted four times with a long of 41 yards. He was 6-for-8 on field goals this season with a long of 48 yards.

Ethan Enders, shown competing in the discus while a student at Pleasant, is now a starting offensive lineman on the football team at Ashland.

● Cardington teammate Nick McAvoy, a 6-0, 250-pound senior defensive lineman, made 14 tackles for Heidelberg. River Valley grad Jason Malone was a sophomore offensive lineman for the Student Princes.

● Another pair of Cardington products are playing football at Wittenberg. Trey Brininger, a 6-3, 230-pound sophomore linebacker, appeared in nine games. He had five tackles against DePauw and ended the year with 17 including 2.5 for loss and one sack. Nate Hickman, a 6-2, 220-pound sophomore tight end, played in six games and made a catch against Oberlin.

● Freshman Grant Butler of River Valley and sophomore Hayden Bays of Marion Harding were on the football roster at Ohio Northern.

● In golf, a split-season sport between fall and spring, Highland grad Emerson Grassbaugh completed his freshman year with an 80.22 average. He had a season-best 76 against Bluffton which tied for second-best on the team that day. He also tied for 35th with a 77-78-82-80 317 in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament at River Greens.

● Muskingum freshman Izzy Arnett-Tomasek played in 15 women's soccer matches, scoring a goal and an assist among her six shots and three on-goal this season. The Highland grad scored the team's lone goal in a loss at Otterbein.

● Marion Harding's Taylor Iden, a freshman on the women's soccer team at Tiffin, appeared in two matches this year, logging 18 minutes against Thomas More and 12 against Malone.

Rob McCurdy, Marion Star and USA Today Network-Ohio

● Another Harding alum, Austen Valentine was a freshman defenseman on the men's soccer team at Terra State, starting four times and playing in five.

● Highland twins Dylan and Cody Thomas were freshmen on the men's soccer team at Heidelberg. The midfielders both played in four matches and each earned a shot.

Rob McCurdy is the sports writer at the Marion Star. Anyone who would like to reach out about an area athlete competing in college can contact him at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, X @McMotorsport and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: College Notebook: Football, golf and soccer players earn playing time