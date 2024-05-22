This college golf team caught airline employees throwing their golf bags on video

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One of the most helpless feelings one can have while traveling is looking out of the plane window and seeing your bag mishandled.

For the East Tennessee State men’s golf team, they found that out the hard way with their golf clubs.

The Buccaneers were traveling to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, which means hauling their luggage across the country to compete in the national championship.

That’s when they looked out of the plane window and saw their golf bags being taken off the plane. Yet it’s how they were taken off that made them cringe.

On a video posted to social media, the airline employee is shown throwing the golf bags toward the trailer before they’re loaded up.

Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care… pic.twitter.com/5tcIivt9dy — ETSU Men’s Golf (@ETSU_MGolf) May 22, 2024

Tough look for Delta.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek