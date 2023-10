COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB to face Midwestern State on the road

Oct. 6—The UTPB football team will be facing Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.

The Falcons (4-1 overall, 2-0 in conference) are coming off a 29-17 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville last week at Ratliff Stadium.

Midwestern State (2-2, 1-1) is coming off a bye week.

The Mustang's last game resulted in a 34-31 win over Eastern New Mexico back on Sept. 23 at home.