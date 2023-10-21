College football scores, updates: Texas trying to hold off Houston late

The first marquee matchup of the day didn't exactly live up to the hype, but the result will go a long way in shaping the Big Ten title race as No. 3 Ohio State topped No. 7 Penn State in a defensive battle. It was yet another disappointing big-game loss in a long string of them for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

The action picked up later as Oklahoma eked out a win at home against UCF, which missed a two-point conversion in the waning seconds that would've tied the game. The Sooners seemed to wake up a bit after a UCF receiver blew a kiss to their sideline during a scoring play.

There are two more ranked vs. ranked games in the evening, as well as a bevy of other matchups with the potential for upsets.

Here's what we're watching on Saturday night (scroll for live updates):