College football scores, updates: Texas trying to hold off Houston late
The first marquee matchup of the day didn't exactly live up to the hype, but the result will go a long way in shaping the Big Ten title race as No. 3 Ohio State topped No. 7 Penn State in a defensive battle. It was yet another disappointing big-game loss in a long string of them for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
The action picked up later as Oklahoma eked out a win at home against UCF, which missed a two-point conversion in the waning seconds that would've tied the game. The Sooners seemed to wake up a bit after a UCF receiver blew a kiss to their sideline during a scoring play.
There are two more ranked vs. ranked games in the evening, as well as a bevy of other matchups with the potential for upsets.
Here's what we're watching on Saturday night (scroll for live updates):
Fourth and inches and Houston throws it incomplete! The Longhorns will hold on here.
The Cougars come through with a huge fourth-down conversion. They're inside the Texas red zone now.
The Vols go for it on fourth down and don't get it. It's all but over in Tuscaloosa.
The Cougars have tied it up with a field goal.
Texas 24, Houston 24
So here's where things stand as this window of games winds down.
Oregon 38, Washington State 16
Meanwhile, Oregon has broken things open in Eugene. Bo Nix connects with Tez Johnson for a 17-yard TD to put the Ducks up 38-16.