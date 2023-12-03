College football scores, results: Michigan, Florida State stay undefeated with conference title wins

Championship weekend has come and gone, and the College Football Playoff picture may be even murkier.

After we started with Washington's thrilling 34-31 win over Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 title game, the drama continued on Saturday.

Alabama delivered the biggest result of the day, holding on to win the SEC title in a game that could have significant CFP implications. It also snapped a 29-game Georgia winning streak dating back to the 2021 SEC title game.

In its final season in the Big 12, Texas finally got another conference championship. The Longhorns blasted Oklahoma State for an easy 49-21 win to make their own case for playoff inclusion.

In the evening window, both Michigan and Florida State took care of business, winning their respective title games to put added pressure on the CFP selection committee ahead of Sunday's final rankings release.