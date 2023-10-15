College football scores, games: Caleb Williams, USC throttled by Notre Dame in blowout loss

We’ve passed the midseason mark, so the games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.

Saturday's slate featured four ranked vs. ranked matchups and the biggest showdown of the day did not disappoint. No. 7 Washington held on to beat No. 8 Oregon in an offensive thriller as the game-tying kick in the final seconds sailed wide right. Michael Penix Jr. got the better of Bo Nix in the Heisman duel, throwing four touchdowns to Nix's two in the win.

After a chalky start to the day, things livened up a bit in the evening. USC's Caleb Williams threw three interceptions in a blowout loss on the road at No. 21 Notre Dame. No. 14 Louisville fell from the unbeaten ranks after its own big win over the Irish a week ago. Jimbo Fisher's seat may be getting a lot hotter after another road loss in a winnable game against No. 19 Tennessee. And No. 12 UNC's Devontez Walker had a coming-out party, tallying three TDs in a win over No. 25 Miami.