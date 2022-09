College Football Scoreboard Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Saturday

The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Anthony Richardson ran for three scores in his second career start, including a 2-yard scamper with 1:25 remaining, and Florida upset seventh-ranked Utah 29-26 on Saturday night to get the Billy Napier era off to a rousing start. Richardson was the best player on the field most of the night. Burney intercepted Cam Rising's second-down pass into the end zone with 17 seconds remaining.