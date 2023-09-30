College football: The Power 5’s smallest stadiums
Not your typical capacity...
Many of the stadiums in the Power Five conferences are massive structures that can seat over 100,000 fans and, in some cases over 110,000. From Michigan’s “Big House” to the Tennessee Volunteers’ Neyland Stadium, the football meccas create as much of the team’s identity as the colors and mascot.
But not all Power Five schools have such a grand venue for college football.
Here are the smallest-capacity stadiums in each conference …
BB&T Field (Wake Forest)
Capacity: 31, 500
Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke)
Capacity: 33,941
Martin Stadium (Washington State)
Capacity: 35,117
Vanderbilt Stadium (Vanderbilt)
Capacity: 40,550
Alumni Stadium (Boston College)
Capacity: 44,500
McLane Stadium (Baylor)
Capacity: 45,000
Rice Eccles Stadium (Utah)
Capacity: 45,017
Reser Stadium (Oregon State)
Capacity: 45,674
Carrier Dome (Syracuse)
Capacity: 49,250
Ryan Field (Northwestern)
Capacity: 49,256
Amon Carter Stadium (TCU)
Capacity: 50,000
Stanford Stadium (Stanford)
Capacity: 50,000
Memorial Stadium (Kansas)
Capacity: 50.071
TCF Bank Stadium (Minnesota)
Capacity: 50,300
Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Kansas State)
Capacity: 52,200
High Point Solutions Stadium (Rutgers)
Capacity: 52,454
Memorial Stadium (Indiana)
Capacity: 53,500
Folsom Field (Colorado)
Capacity: 53,613
Byrd Stadium (Maryland)
Capacity: 54,000
Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
Capacity: 54,000
