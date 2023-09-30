College football: The Power 5’s smallest stadiums

Not your typical capacity...

(Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports)

Many of the stadiums in the Power Five conferences are massive structures that can seat over 100,000 fans and, in some cases over 110,000. From Michigan’s “Big House” to the Tennessee Volunteers’ Neyland Stadium, the football meccas create as much of the team’s identity as the colors and mascot.

But not all Power Five schools have such a grand venue for college football.

Here are the smallest-capacity stadiums in each conference …

BB&T Field (Wake Forest)

(Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 31, 500

Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke)

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 33,941

Martin Stadium (Washington State)

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 35,117

Vanderbilt Stadium (Vanderbilt)

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 40,550

Alumni Stadium (Boston College)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Capacity: 44,500

McLane Stadium (Baylor)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 45,000

Rice Eccles Stadium (Utah)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 45,017

Reser Stadium (Oregon State)

(Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 45,674

Carrier Dome (Syracuse)

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 49,250

Ryan Field (Northwestern)

(Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 49,256

Amon Carter Stadium (TCU)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 50,000

Stanford Stadium (Stanford)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 50,000

Memorial Stadium (Kansas)

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 50.071

TCF Bank Stadium (Minnesota)

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 50,300

Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Kansas State)

(Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 52,200

High Point Solutions Stadium (Rutgers)

(Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 52,454

Memorial Stadium (Indiana)

(Andrew Weber-US Presswire)

Capacity: 53,500

Folsom Field (Colorado)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 53,613

Byrd Stadium (Maryland)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Capacity: 54,000

Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

(Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports)

Capacity: 54,000

| Related: Where did the current NFL starting quarterbacks play college football? |

Story originally appeared on List Wire