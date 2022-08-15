College Football Playoff announces where title game will be held in 2026

The goal for every major player in college football is to end up playing in the college football playoff championship game. This year the contest will be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the home of last years Super Bowl champion Rams.

The 2024 championship game was set for NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, but beyond that it was unknown, until today. The College Football Playoff committee announced that the 2026 title game will be held in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. A bit interesting that the ‘26 game location was announced before the 2025, but according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, that game will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bringing the heat in 2026. Miami, the College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship is coming back for you.#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/DLlvcOxPRw — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 15, 2022

The hope is that the Irish will be one of the final two combatants for one of these games in the future. Time will tell but what we do now know is where the games will be held through 2026.

