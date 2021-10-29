College football picks: No. 8 Michigan State edges No. 6 Michigan; Utah beats UCLA
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will pick the week’s eight best games — that have a combination of big-brand intrigue and a spread within a touchdown — plus the USC and UCLA games. Through eight weeks, McCollough is 40-40.
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
Two of the more surprising unbeaten teams in the country happen to share a state border and really hate one another. In 113 meetings, Michigan and Michigan State have never been unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 when they played, so there’s a good reason ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will air from East Lansing. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are a four-point favorite on the road, which will certainly be made clear to Mel Tucker’s Spartans, who beat Michigan last year in Ann Arbor 30-27. Michigan has a collection of players like star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who came back because of 2020’s bitter taste, while Michigan State has a lot of guys like stud running back Kenneth Walker III, who transferred in and has no experience in this rivalry. The game will come down to the play of each team’s steady but unheralded quarterback, and Michigan State’s Payton Thorne has much better wide receivers than Michigan’s Cade McNamara. Michigan State 31, Michigan 27
No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin
Did the Badgers figure something out while beating Purdue 30-13 last week? The Boilermakers were coming off an upset of Iowa when the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2, but let’s hold off on applying the transitive property in this case. Iowa has the defense to fully stifle Wisconsin’s offense. Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17
Texas at No. 16 Baylor
Is this the week Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gets his first win against a top-25 opponent while leading the Longhorns? The teams appear evenly matched on paper, but the Bears have beaten two top-25 teams, Iowa State and Brigham Young, to gain real momentum in their second season under Dave Aranda. Both teams are coming off a bye week, but an extra week to prepare for star Texas running back Bijan Robinson will be especially beneficial for the Bears. Baylor 35, Texas 28
Arizona at USC
The Trojans are desperate to end a three-game losing streak at the Coliseum and even their record at 4-4. Arizona hasn’t won in 19 contests. If USC can’t make it 20, then the Trojans’ problems are worse than anyone realized. USC 38, Arizona 13
No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn
With one loss, Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are still in the hunt for the SEC West Division crown. Of course, they’d need to win out and have Alabama lose another game, so the odds are pretty slim. Ole Miss is more likely playing for a New Year’s Six bowl bid, and this trip to Auburn feels like a crucial game to achieve that goal. Ole Miss 30, Auburn 24
No. 19 SMU at Houston
The SMU offense under Sonny Dykes continues to produce big numbers. This year, it’s Oklahoma transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai keeping the unit humming. But Houston’s defense will be the best group it has faced, but the Mustangs will have a little too much horsepower. SMU 28, Houston 24
No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State
The Wildcats have the No. 12 ranking, but these teams feel pretty evenly matched. Mike Leach’s offense against Mark Stoops’ defense will be a fun chess match. Mississippi State 28, Kentucky 26
North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame
Las Vegas oddsmakers have the 6-1 Fighting Irish as only a 3.5-point favorite at home against 4-3 North Carolina, which has been underachieving all year based on its No. 8 preseason ranking. Vegas must be banking on the Tar Heels playing to their assumed potential, but the smart money is on Notre Dame. Notre Dame 42, North Carolina 34
UCLA at Utah
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s health in question due to a hand injury suffered against Oregon, the Bruins will need an inspired performance from their running game and their defense. It does not help them that the Utes are coming off a tough loss to Oregon State and will be looking to keep control in the Pac-12 South. Utah 28, UCLA 19
Fresno State at No. 21 San Diego State
The Aztecs are getting zero buzz for their unbeaten record, which includes a win over Utah. The reason for that is the way Brady Hoke’s team is winning — with defense and ball control. Fresno State has an electric offense led by quarterback Jake Haener, who became a Fresno folk hero in the win over UCLA. San Diego State’s defense will bend but not break. San Diego State 24, Fresno State 23.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.