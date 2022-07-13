College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season
Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season.
Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian also made a few key hires this offseason by bringing in Brennan Marion, Tashard Choice and Gary Patterson. The culture of the program certainly appears to be heading in the right direction.
With so many new faces at other programs across the Big 12 Conference, it seems as if this year the conference title is up for grabs. Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech will have first-year head coaches, while more than half the teams in the Big 12 will be fielding a new face at quarterback.
College Football News recently predicted Texas to finish tied for second in the conference rankings at the conclusion of the 2022 season, but lose the tiebreaker to Oklahoma State, therefore do not receive a berth to the Big 12 Championship game.
Here are the four games that CFN believes Texas will lose this season.
Sept. 3 vs. ULM: Win
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 10 vs. Alabama: Loss
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 17 vs. UTSA: Win
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 24 at Texas Tech: Win
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia: Win
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma (Neutral Site): Loss
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State: Win
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State: Loss
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 5 at Kansas State: Loss
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 12 vs. TCU: Win
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 19 at Kansas: Win
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 26 vs. Baylor: Win
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
