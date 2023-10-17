College football: Former Mount Union coach Larry Kehres to receive Amos Alonzo Stagg Award

Former Mount Union head football coach Larry Kehres will receive the 2024 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award during the American Football Coaches Association's convention in Nashville next year.

The award is presented to those "whose services have been outstanding in the advancement of the best interests in football." Past award winners include Bear Bryant, Woody Hayes, Bill Walsh and Bobby Bowden.

Kehres led Mount Union to 11 NCAA Division III national championships, 21 undefeated regular seasons and 23 Ohio Athletic Conference titles. His teams set an NCAA record with 55 straight wins from 2000 to 2003.

In 27 seasons as head coach, Kehres had an overall record of 332-24-3 for a .929 winning percentage, the highest in college football history. He is one of 10 coaches to win at least 300 games.

Kehres won nine AFCA Division III National Coach of the Year honors and 17 regional coach of the Year awards, both records for the association. He was also named OAC Coach of the Year six times.

In his first year of eligibility in 2017, Kehres was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

