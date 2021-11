College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by LSU at Alabama, Oregon at Washington, and Auburn at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 10 College Football Expert Picks

Results So Far



Eastern Michigan at Toledo

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Toledo -8.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Eastern Mich

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Eastern Mich

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

Ball State at Akron

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Ball State -20, o/u: 57.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ball State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ball State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ball State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ball State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ball State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Akron

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

Miami University at Ohio

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Miami Univ

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami Univ

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami Univ*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ*

Northern Illinois at Kent State

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Kent State -3.5, o/u: 66

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kent State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Northern Illinois

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Kent State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northern Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Northern Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kent State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kent State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kent State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kent State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Northern Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Northern Illinois

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kent State

CONSENSUS PICK: Kent State

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Western Michigan -10, o/u: 67

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Western Mich

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Western Mich

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Western Mich

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Western Mich

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Western Mich*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Western Mich

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Western Mich

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Western Mich

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Western Mich

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Western Mich*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Western Mich*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Western Mich*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Western Mich

CONSENSUS PICK: Western Mich

Georgia State at Louisiana

7:30, ESPN

Line: Louisiana -12, o/u: 53.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Louisiana

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Louisiana

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisiana*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisiana

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisiana

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Louisiana

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Louisiana

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Louisiana

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisiana*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Louisiana*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia State

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana

Virginia Tech at Boston College

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Boston College

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Boston College

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Virginia Tech

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Virginia Tech

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boston College

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boston College

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia Tech

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Virginia Tech

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Virginia Tech

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Virginia Tech

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boston College

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Boston College

CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia Tech

Utah at Stanford

10:30, FS1

Line: Utah -7, o/u: 54

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Utah

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Utah

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Stanford

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Utah

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Stanford

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Army at Air Force

11:30, CBS

Line: Air Force -3.5, o/u: 37.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Air Force

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Air Force

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Air Force

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Army

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Army

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Army

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Army

CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force

Indiana at Michigan

7:30, FOX

Line: Michigan -19.5, o/u: 51

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Michigan

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*

Florida at South Carolina

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Florida -18, o/u: 52.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Florida

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Florida

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Florida

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Florida

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Florida

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida

Liberty at Ole Miss

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 67.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ole Miss*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ole Miss

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ole Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Liberty

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Baylor at TCU

3:30, FOX

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 59

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Baylor

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Baylor

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baylor

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baylor

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baylor

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Penn State at Maryland

3:30, FS1

Line: Penn Sate -10.5, o/u: 55.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Penn State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Maryland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Penn State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

USC at Arizona State

10:30, ESPN

Line: Arizona State -8, o/u: 59.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Arizona State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Arizona State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona State*

Missouri at Georgia

12:00, ESPN

Line: Arizona State -8.5, o/u: 59

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Georgia

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Missouri

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Ohio State at Nebraska

12:00, FOX

Line: Ohio State -15.5, o/u: 64

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Navy at Notre Dame

3:30, NBC

Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: 47.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Navy

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Texas at Iowa State

7:30, FS1

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 60.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Iowa State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Iowa State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa State

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa State

Michigan State at Purdue

3:30, ABC

Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 54

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Michigan State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Purdue

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Auburn at Texas A&M

3:30, CBS

Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u: 50

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Auburn

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Texas A&M

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Auburn

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M*

Oregon at Washington

7:30, ABC

Line: Oregon -6.5, o/u: 51

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oregon

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Oregon

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Boise State at Fresno State

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Fresno State -5, o/u: 58.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Boise State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Fresno State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Fresno State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State

LSU at Alabama

7:00, ESPN

Line: Alabama -29, o/u: 66

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

San Jose State at Nevada

10:00, FS2

Line: Nevada -10, o/u: 55

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Nevada

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Nevada

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Nevada

Pete Fiutak, CFN Nevada

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Nevada

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Nevada

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Nevada

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com San Jose State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Nevada

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Nevada

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Nevada*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN San Jose State

CONSENSUS PICK: Nevada

San Diego State at Hawaii

11:00, FS1

Line: San Diego State -7, o/u: 46.5

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com San Diego State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com San Diego State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com San Diego State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Hawaii

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 132-48, ATS: 92-91-2

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 141-65, ATS: 92-91-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 147-60, ATS: 95-88-2

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 147-60, ATS: 103-102-2

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 149-58, ATS: 106-99-2

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 136-71, ATS: 98-107-2

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 149-58, ATS: 111-94-2

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 144-63, ATS: 102-103-2

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 147-60, ATS: 106-98-2

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 146-61, ATS: 114-91-2

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 141-63, ATS: 106-99-2

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 131-54, ATS: 90-93-2

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 129-52, ATS: 89-91-1

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 140-63, ATS: 105-96-2

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 129-55, ATS: 87-93-1

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 121-61, ATS: 86-94-2

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 122-60, ATS: 88-93-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 81-102, ATS: 100-81-2

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 125-58, ATS: 96-84-2

