College football combine dangles carrot in front of rising Licking County stars

HEATH — For many football players Thursday, their name might remain simply on a piece of paper.

The chance that one, 10 or 20 players met their future college coach for the first time is why the Licking County coaches felt so strongly about Thursday’s event. The first county college football scouting combine was held throughout the day across four sites.

“I am just really committed to giving our guys a chance to open up every opportunity they can possibly have,” said Heath coach Tim Ward, who hosted eight of the schools at Swank Field. “With the new way of showcases kind of becoming a thing, it was a great way to do it in one place and show our guys what exists. … Not only Heath, I like showing off Licking County. We have some good football players here.”

Heath's Jakhi Royster makes an interception while defending Tyler Marks during a Licking County college football scouting combine on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Each school had 40 minutes to put between 15 and 20 underclassmen through a series of drills in front of about 40 coaches across all levels of college football, including several from the Mid-American Conference.

Heath hosted a small combine a year ago with Watkins Memorial and Jonathan Alder. Granville and Watkins hosted their own players later Thursday.

“Growing up, if you are living in central Ohio, every kid has the dream of playing for Ohio State,” Ward said. “Ohio is a hotbed for college football, so I tell our guys don’t turn down any opportunity. When a coach wants to talk to you, give him your full attention.”

Newark Catholic's Miller Hutchison throws a pass during a Licking County college football scouting combine on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Speed and agility tests included cone drills and the 40-yard dash. Players also participated in position specific drills, including one-on-one battles between receivers and defensive backs.

NC started the day at 6:30 a.m. as an extension of its morning lifting program. Coach Josh Hendershot’s time as a player at the University of Toledo and graduate assistant work at the University of Michigan under then-coach Jim Harbaugh makes him a valuable resource for Green Wave pursuing an opportunity at the next level.

“It just motivates them,” Hendershot said. “From a player perspective, it’s super exciting to see a bunch of college coaches here. … To get it set up where we are all getting seen on the same day, it’s pretty special.”

Licking Heights' Jake Lopinto catches a pass in a drill during a Licking County college football scouting combine on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Licking Heights coach Austin Drewyor recently played at the College of Wooster, but Hornets can draw on a staff with a wealth of knowledge. Assistant coach Jeff Boyer’s son Josh has multiple Super Bowl rings from his time on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England.

Heights graduate Reid Holskey currently is a multi-year starter on the offensive line for MAC champion Miami (OH). A few current Hornets could be following his path as two-way standout Jake Lopinto is among those receiving interest.

“For our older kids, we want to get them some exposure because we do have some legitimate college kids, and we also have some young kids that have some promising futures,” Drewyor said. “It’s just having some honest conversations. Fair or not, D-I coaches have some size requirements and measurables they want to see hit. That sometimes is unfair to the really good football players, but it’s also the real world.”

Heath's Connor Corbett runs through a cone drill during a Licking County college football scouting combine on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Social media has opened doors for athletes to publicize their accomplishments and abilities, but the combine is another way to catch the eye of a coaching staff. Thursday’s performances could earn invitations to summer camps, which often can be used as a player’s introduction to campus.

NC graduate Kyle Langenbrunner, now playing at Baldwin-Wallace, stopped by his alma mater Thursday to lend a helping hand to one of his current coaches and support to those who want to walk in his footsteps.

“Just playing college athletics is really difficult,” Hendershot said. “Whether it’s D3, D2 or D1, you have to work really hard. When you come in the mornings and are working your tail off and buying in, you are seeing the dividends. You get to the watch the seniors and the attention they get, so as freshmen, it’s only so much more motivation as they get older because this is something that could be real.”

Fit is the magic word in recruiting. Like DNA, no two players have exactly the same fit.

For Ward, finding the right place is not always about the number of returning starters or win-loss record.

“For myself throughout my junior and senior years, I remember being recruited by several schools, and as soon as I went to Wittenberg and stepped onto their campus, I was home,” Ward said. “I felt that connection. The school that you go to, when you get there, you will know.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Combine dangles carrot in front of Licking County football stars