'College Football 25' video game release date is out. We predict Clemson's top-rated players

CLEMSON — EA Sports announced Thursday that its highly anticipated college football video game, "College Football 25," will be released July 19, marking the game's first appearance since 2013.

The game was halted for more than a decade after former college football players sued EA Sports over name, image and likeness rights in 2013. This company reached a settlement and discontinued the game.

Now, for the first time, players can opt to include their name, image and likeness to be featured in the game. Those who do will receive $600 and a free copy of "College Football 25." Those who chose not to won't be compensated or have their NIL included.

Throughout Clemson's spring practices, players shared their enthusiasm about playing the game, seeing their initial ratings, and keeping track of how their overall ratings evolve over the season. Ratings are the statistics that measure a player's skill in the game and are measured on a scale from 0 (lowest) to 100 (highest). They are determined by a player's attributes, such as speed, strength and catching.

"Everybody cares (about game ratings)," defensive lineman Peter Woods.

Here are our predictions for the top-rated players on the 2024 Clemson football teaml:

LB Barrett Carter

Carter returned for his senior season to finish "unfinished business," which includes graduating from Clemson, becoming a team captain and winning the national championship. He made All-ACC second team after recording 62 tackles (9.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections and one interception in 12 games last season.

Since Jeremiah Trotter Jr. departed for the NFL Draft, Carter is the leader of the linebacker room.

"Overall (rating) — I don't really care, but I think I should get 92-93 speed," Carter said.

Overall prediction: 92

RB Phil Mafah

The last time Mafah played a snap was in the Gator Bowl in December when he had his best game of his career, scoring four touchdowns against Kentucky. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors last year after logging 1,073 all-purpose yards on 200 touches and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns in 13 games (five starts).

This season, Mafah will be the No. 1 running back since Will Shipley is heading to the NFL.

Overall prediction: 87

DE T.J. Parker

Parker had a sensational freshman year, recording 32 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks and two pass deflections over 13 games (three starts). He broke Clemson's true freshman record for tackles for loss and tied for first in the nation in the category among freshmen.

This season, Parker will have a larger workload and has plans when the game releases.

"I'm gonna make the tweaks, I'm gonna end up being a 99 (overall) by the moment I download it," he said. "I can be a 75 overall in the game, but in my version, I'm a 99."

Overall prediction: 87

TE Jake Briningstool

Briningstool's has improved every season. He produced career highs in receptions (50), receiving yards (498) and touchdowns (five) across 13 games (12 starts) last season.

The Tennessee native tied Clemson's single-season reception record and became the seventh tight end in program history to record 10 career touchdowns. He looks to achieve more in his senior season in the second year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Overall prediction: 85

DL Peter Woods

Woods' freshman season stats don't jump off the page, but he was a force in 2023. He recorded 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), one forced fumble and zero sacks through 12 games (two starts) as a rotational interior defensive lineman. Yet he earned multiple freshman All-America honors and the third-highest graded season by a true freshman defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 grade.

Entering his sophomore season, Woods will play defensive end to enhance his and his teammates' skills.

Overall prediction: 84

