College Basketball: Vero Beach High grad Riley Minix leads Morehead State to NCAA Tournament

The Moorhead State University men's basketball is in the midst of a record-breaking season.

And it's a former Vero Beach High School star that's been the engine behind it.

Riley Minix not only was instrumental in the Eagles setting the school mark for wins in a single season, but thanks to his splendid performance on a national stage, Morehead State is now headed to the big dance.

Nov 10, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Riley Minix (22) dunks the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles sealed a berth into the NCAA Tournament following a 69-55 victory against top-seeded Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday night from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Bracketology: Alabama tumbling down as other SEC schools rise in NCAA men's tournament field

More: March Madness men's college basketball conference tournament schedule and bracket

Minix, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward who graduated from VBHS in 2019, was named the Tournament MVP and was one of three Eagles selected tot he OVC All-Tournament team.

The two teams were deadlocked at 39-39 following a 3-pointer from Trojans guard Bradley Douglas with 13 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the regulation. That's when the Indians alum took over, personally going on a 7-0 run to give Morehead State a lead it would not give back.

After sinking two free throws, Minix drilled a 3-pointer to make it 44-39 and followed that with a block on the ensuing defensive possession. Later, he capped the surge with a tough jumper near the paint.

Minix finished as the game's leading scorer with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the field. He also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals.

Entering the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, the Eagles improved their record to 26-8 this season. They will make their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2021.

Minix has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season with Morehead State. Transferring in from Southeastern University, where he was two-time Sun Conference Player of the Year and NAIA All-American, the graduate student is averaging a double-double with 22 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Earlier in the week, Minix was named OVC Player of the Year.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach native Riley Minix leads Morehead State to NCAA Tournament berth