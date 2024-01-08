College basketball rankings: Where Memphis sits after dramatic wins over Tulsa, SMU

Memphis basketball continued its winning ways last week, and it was reflected in the national polls.

The Tigers (13-2) moved up to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday. It is the highest ranking Penny Hardaway's team has achieved since it was No. 9 the week of Nov. 22, 2021.

Memphis, ranked No. 15 in both polls last week, won twice on game-winning 3-pointers from Jahvon Quinerly. The senior point guard's triple with 4 seconds left at Tulsa on Thursday pushed the Tigers to a 78-75 win. He delivered an encore Sunday, hitting a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining to break a 58-58 tie.

Memphis has won eight straight games. David Jones continues to lead the team in scoring (20.7 points per game). Quinerly is the team's second-leading scorer at 12.8 points a game.

The Tigers received 843 points in this week's AP poll, ranked ahead of No. 14 Baylor and behind No. 12 Duke. Fellow AAC member Florida Atlantic fell to No. 24 in the AP poll and 25th in the coaches poll after losing at Charlotte.

The Tigers return to action Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) against UTSA at FedExForum.

