College basketball rankings: Where Alabama basketball ranks in latest top 25 polls

Alabama basketball is back in the top 25 basketball rankings.

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 22 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll and No. 24 in the AP top 25.

The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in the coaches poll, where it sat on the outside looking in prior to this week.

Alabama hasn't appeared in the coaches poll or the AP poll since Nov. 27 when it was ranked No. 20 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP poll.

USA TODAY Sports basketball coaches poll

UConn Purdue North Carolina Houston Tennessee Wisconsin Duke Kentucky Kansas Marquette Iowa State Arizona Creighton Illinois Texas Tech Auburn Utah State Baylor Dayton New Mexico BYU Alabama Florida Atlantic Oklahoma TCU

AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

UConn Purdue North Carolina Houston Tennessee Wisconsin Duke Kansas Marquette Kentucky Arizona Iowa State Creighton Illinois Texas Tech Auburn Utah State Baylor New Mexico FAU Dayton BYU Oklahoma Alabama TCU

