College basketball rankings: Where Alabama basketball ranks in latest top 25 polls
Alabama basketball is back in the top 25 basketball rankings.
The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 22 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll and No. 24 in the AP top 25.
The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in the coaches poll, where it sat on the outside looking in prior to this week.
Alabama hasn't appeared in the coaches poll or the AP poll since Nov. 27 when it was ranked No. 20 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP poll.
ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Alabama basketball is in first place for the SEC, but Nate Oats remains troubled by one thing
MARK SEARS: ‘Ready to come home?’: To get Alabama basketball's attention Mark Sears had to leave state
USA TODAY Sports basketball coaches poll
UConn
Purdue
North Carolina
Houston
Tennessee
Wisconsin
Duke
Kentucky
Kansas
Marquette
Iowa State
Arizona
Creighton
Illinois
Texas Tech
Auburn
Utah State
Baylor
Dayton
New Mexico
BYU
Alabama
Florida Atlantic
Oklahoma
TCU
AP Top 25 college basketball rankings
UConn
Purdue
North Carolina
Houston
Tennessee
Wisconsin
Duke
Kansas
Marquette
Kentucky
Arizona
Iowa State
Creighton
Illinois
Texas Tech
Auburn
Utah State
Baylor
New Mexico
FAU
Dayton
BYU
Oklahoma
Alabama
TCU
Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: College basketball rankings: Alabama basketball back in top 25