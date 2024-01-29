Advertisement

College basketball rankings: Where Alabama basketball ranks in latest top 25 polls

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News
Alabama basketball is back in the top 25 basketball rankings.

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 22 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll and No. 24 in the AP top 25.

The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in the coaches poll, where it sat on the outside looking in prior to this week.

Alabama hasn't appeared in the coaches poll or the AP poll since Nov. 27 when it was ranked No. 20 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP poll.

USA TODAY Sports basketball coaches poll

  1. UConn

  2. Purdue

  3. North Carolina

  4. Houston

  5. Tennessee

  6. Wisconsin

  7. Duke

  8. Kentucky

  9. Kansas

  10. Marquette

  11. Iowa State

  12. Arizona

  13. Creighton

  14. Illinois

  15. Texas Tech

  16. Auburn

  17. Utah State

  18. Baylor

  19. Dayton

  20. New Mexico

  21. BYU

  22. Alabama

  23. Florida Atlantic

  24. Oklahoma

  25. TCU

AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

  1. UConn

  2. Purdue

  3. North Carolina

  4. Houston

  5. Tennessee

  6. Wisconsin

  7. Duke

  8. Kansas

  9. Marquette

  10. Kentucky

  11. Arizona

  12. Iowa State

  13. Creighton

  14. Illinois

  15. Texas Tech

  16. Auburn

  17. Utah State

  18. Baylor

  19. New Mexico

  20. FAU

  21. Dayton

  22. BYU

  23. Oklahoma

  24. Alabama

  25. TCU

