College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Nine days ago, North Carolina toppled rival Duke 93-84 to earn an emphatic home-court victory that brought it to 18-4 on the season and allowed it to hold on to its No. 3 spot in the major national polls.

Three days later, a letdown occurred.

In its first game back at the Dean Smith Center since beating the hated Blue Devils, the No. 3 Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) fell to Clemson 80-76 for their second loss over a three-game stretch. The setback came despite 24 points and 13 rebounds from star big man Armando Bacot. It was the Tigers’ second win in their past three games in Chapel Hill after losing their first 59 games there. Coach Hubert Davis’ team bounced back last Saturday to go on the road and defeat Miami 75-72.

Coming off the loss to North Carolina, No. 10 Duke (18-5, 9-3) recovered nicely, earning home wins against Notre Dame and Boston College by a combined 33 points. Forward Mark Mitchell led the Blue Devils in scoring in each victory, averaging 15 points over the two contests.

After weeks as the ACC’s lone two representatives in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, North Carolina and Duke may soon have some company. Virginia (19-5, 10-3) was fifth among teams outside the top 25 that were still receiving votes in last week’s poll and proceeded to beat Miami and Florida State to extend their winning streak to eight, the seventh-longest run among 362 Division I teams.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 12

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the polls are released Monday afternoon.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the polls are released Monday afternoon.

