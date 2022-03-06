College basketball betting: North Texas aims for back-to-back C-USA titles

The Conference USA tournament is one of the most unique in sports. Both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments happen at the same time at the Ford Center at the Dallas Cowboys’ Star facility in Frisco, Texas. Games happen simultaneously at the center and you can walk from one game to another as they happen.

On the men’s side, North Texas is the team to beat again after upsetting Purdue a year ago as a No. 13 seed. The Mean Green lost in the second round to Villanova and came back this season to post a 16-2 record in conference play to clinch the No. 1 seed in the west.

Every other team in C-USA lost at least four conference games. With seven teams in each division, the bottom two teams on each side play each other on Tuesday. Those games set up cross-division matchups on Wednesday with the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 seeds before the top two seeds in each division take the court on Thursday. The championship game is 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12 and televised by CBS Sports Network.

East

1. Middle Tennessee (13-5 in C-USA)

2. Western Kentucky (11-7)

3. Florida Atlantic (11-7)

4. Charlotte (10-8)

5. Old Dominion (8-10)

6. Florida International (5-13)

7. Marshall (4-14)

West

1. North Texas (16-2)

2. UAB (14-4)

3. Louisiana Tech (12-6)

4. UTEP (11-7)

5. Rice (7-11)

6. UTSA (3-15)

7. Southern Miss (1-17)

North Texas and Tylor Perry are looking to make the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

The favorites

North Texas: The Mean Green have five players who average at least 10 points per game and have been extremely fortunate with injuries all season. Six of the team’s top seven players have played in all 28 games and leading scorer Tylor Perry (13.7 PPG) missed just one game. Perry shoots 43% from behind the arc and Thomas Bell grabs nearly seven rebounds a game. Before losing at UTEP on Saturday to end the regular season, North Texas had won 15 consecutive games. We think they’re more than capable of putting together another run this week.

UAB: Before UTEP beat North Texas, the Blazers were the last team to do it. Jordan Walker averages over 19 points per game and shoots over 40% from three as UAB shoots nearly 47% as a team. The Blazers are one of the best offensive teams in the country and average 80 points per game despite having an adjusted tempo ranking at KenPom.com outside the top 90. They also rank outside the top 300 in luck at KenPom and if that luck reverses for a few days, the Blazers could be dancing.

A long shot to consider