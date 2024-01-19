College basketball analyst puts UNC basketball in early Final Four prediction

North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season riding a 14-3 overall record and 6-0 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference here in January. They have arguably been one of the best teams in the country since mid-December and as the ACC season goes on, they are looking to continue that hot streak.

Their play hasn’t gone unnoticed by the national media, either.

The latest to praise the Tar Heels is CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein made listed his teams for the Final Four as the season stands now. It’s early and there’s a lot of basketball left but Rothstein picked UConn, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Purdue.

If @JonRothstein HAD to choose Final Four teams as of today, these would be his picks 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BaVgqlkZu0 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 19, 2024

“North Carolina has played exceptional basketball since losing to UConn and Kentucky in December,” Rothstein said. “Tar Heels, right now the best guard in the country in RJ Davis. They’ve got a stalwart inside in Armando Bacot. Harrison Ingram, the transfer from Stanford, doing Yeomans work at the four.”

Rothstein did preface it by saying that he doesn’t like doing predictions this early but for the exercise, he loves what UNC has done lately.

The Tar Heels are a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology going into their road game at Boston College this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire