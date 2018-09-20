Colin Kaepernick's attorney hints quarterback could sign soon: 'Next week, there may be some news'

Is Colin Kaepernick really close to signing with a team? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

At least one person close to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick believes the quarterback will play in the National Football League again. Not only that, but the person also believes that could happen as soon as “next week.”

That person would be Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, who spoke to TMZ about Kaepernick’s current situation. When asked whether he thinks Kaepernick will play again this season, Geragos responds with, “I would just say stay tuned. Next week, there may be some news.”

After saying he wouldn’t reveal any more information, Geragos revealed a lot of information.

Before we go into all that, this is the point where we tell you Geragos isn’t the most reliable source here. Last season, he predicted Kaepernick would sign in November. That, obviously, did not happen. On top of that, this is Kaepernick’s attorney. It’s not his agent. We should probably take everything he says with a massive grain of salt.

OK, still ready to proceed? Read on.

Geragos says two teams are interested in Kaepernick. When pressed, he says, “If Al Davis was still alive … ,” hinting at the Oakland Raiders. His second hint is about rapper Meek Mill. Geragos asks, “You know who Meek Mill was visited by when he was in custody?” That would be New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Do either of those teams make sense? For the Raiders, there have been some rumors that Jon Gruden would consider Kaepernick. The coach said he was surprised Kaepernick was not signed in March. He also said a lot of other things that indicated he wasn’t all that interested in bringing in Kaepernick.

As for the Patriots … who knows? The team likes to play things close to the vest, and would never publicly acknowledge interest in any player. Kaepernick’s signing would invite plenty of non-football questions, which coach Bill Belichick has avoided talking about in the past.

Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Wrongfully imprisoned man freed thanks to Golf Digest

• Former NFL player explains why he retired at halftime

• Tim Brown: Story of the man who replaced Cal Ripken Jr.

• Arbitrator: Former UFC champ Jones had ‘no intention’ to cheat

