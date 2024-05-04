Colin Cowherd ranks the Rams as a top-4 team in the NFL for 2024

The Los Angeles Rams were one of 14 teams to make the playoffs last season, a year in which they were rebuilding with the second-youngest roster in football. They didn’t manage to escape the first round of the postseason, losing a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card game, but the Rams sent a message to the rest of the league that they’re close to contending again.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, they’re in great position to make another Super Bowl run. Of course, that’ll be more difficult without Aaron Donald leading the defense, but the Rams made several notable additions on each side of the ball this offseason.

In fact, they’ve done enough to convince FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd that they’re one of the four best teams in football – better than even the rival 49ers.

Coming out of the draft, Cowherd ranked his top-10 teams in the league and the Rams came in at No. 4. The only teams ahead of them are the Chiefs, Ravens and Lions, which is some good company to keep.

Would you change anything? pic.twitter.com/lYmjNBSQFL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2024

The 49ers didn’t even make the top five, checking in at No. 6 on Cowherd’s list. There’s no question the 49ers are one of the teams to beat in the NFC, but the Rams and Lions are both going to be tough outs, as are the resurgent Packers.

These rankings don’t mean much right now with four months until the season, but the Rams are getting far more attention than they were this time last year when some were predicting them to win only five games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire