Cole Swider continues to show off his sweet stroke in Summer League

Cole Swider, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward who played his college ball at Villanova University and Syracuse University, was one of several undrafted rookie free agents the Los Angeles Lakers recently signed.

Once the California Classic opened last Saturday, he started to impress fans and observers with his ability to hit long jumpers.

He went 3-of-5 from 3-point range in L.A.’s opener against the Miami Heat, 5-of-8 a night later and 1-of-2 on Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings.

On Friday, as the Lakers went up against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas, Swider continued to make it rain from deep.

Although he shot just 4-of-11 from the field, he was 3-of-7 from downtown.

Cole Swider first points of the game 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g1vqluEMph — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) July 9, 2022

Perhaps Swider’s most impressive attribute is the fact that he not only nails open treys, but that he also hits contested and semi-contested treys with some sort of regularity. That’s the trait of a true outside sniper.

Cole Swider continuing his hot shooting in Vegas pic.twitter.com/hGb4eG2EKi — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 9, 2022

Cole Swider is COOKING 🔥 The rookie is showing out once again, up to 4 of 7 from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5Ohdhmpw7Z — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) July 4, 2022

The rest of Swider’s game hasn’t really stood out, and it appears he will likely get exposed in the paint defensively, at least at times, in the big leagues.

But Swider can clearly shoot with accuracy, and that’s a skill that’s at a premium and can take him far with the Lakers.

