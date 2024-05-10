Cole Hanson to finish college hockey career at Augustana

May 9—GRAND FORKS — Cole Hanson and Will Howard won back-to-back state championships together at Grand Forks Central.

They played junior hockey together for a season in New Mexico.

Now, Hanson will finish his college hockey career playing next to Howard.

Hanson is transferring from Maine to Augustana for his final year of college eligibility.

Augustana opens the season with an exhibition game against UND in Ralph Engelstad Arena on Oct. 5.

Hanson helped Maine reach the NCAA tournament this spring — the program's first trip to the NCAAs in 12 years. Hanson scored four goals and tallied eight points in 34 games for the Black Bears.

Augustana just completed its first season at the Division-I level.

The Vikings went 12-18-4 while playing a partial Central Collegiate Hockey Association schedule. The Vikings will again play a partial CCHA schedule in 2024-25. They'll begin playing a full league schedule in 2025-26.

Augustana plays at the newly constructed Midco Arena in Sioux Falls.

Former St. Cloud State and Minnesota assistant Garrett Raboin coaches the Vikings. Grafton's Chad Demers is an assistant.