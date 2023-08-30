Cole Beasley returns to Giants practice squad

Wide receiver Cole Beasley didn't make the cut to 53 players on Tuesday, but he's back with the Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants announced that they have signed Beasley to their practice squad. He will be eligible to be called up for their Week One game against the Cowboys, although it remains to be seen if he will be in the plans to face one of his former teams.

Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson made the initial 53-man roster for the Giants. Robinson is just off the PUP list after tearing his ACL last year, so he may not be quite ready to play in the opener.

The Giants also signed defensive tackle Ryder Anderson, linebacker Darrian Beavers, defensive back Alex Cook, quarterback Tommy DeVito, defensive back Gemon Green, linebacker Dyontae Johnson, tight end Ryan Jones, defensive back Amani Oruwariye, tackle Tyre Phillips, linebacker Oshane Ximines, and linebacker Tomon Fox to the practice squad.