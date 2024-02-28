Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy's return; 'breather' par 5

This week's PGA Tour event is the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Here are some of the leading storylines, courtesy the Golf Channel research department:

Rory returns to PGA National

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is playing this week’s newly renamed Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time since 2018. It is part of a dedicated effort by McIlroy, a resident of nearby Jupiter, Florida, to play more events prior to the Masters in order to come into the major as sharp as possible.

McIlroy won this event in 2012 by two strokes over Tom Gillis and Tiger Woods, making pars on his last five holes to move to No. 1 in the world ranking for the first time. The following year in his 2013 title defense, McIlroy withdrew eight holes into his second round citing problems with a wisdom tooth.

He was T-2 in 2014, losing a four-way playoff to Russell Henley. After missing the cut in 2015 and 2016, Rory last played in 2018, finishing T-59.

Will the Bear Trap bite back in 2024?

Last year, the famed Bear Trap at The Champion course at PGA National Resort—the par-4 16th hole sandwiched between two par-3s, with water coming into play on all four full-swing shots—didn’t have its usual bite. The trio of holes played to a scoring average of +.354, with an aggregate total of 158 strokes over par. It was the third easiest year for Nos. 15-17 since the course began hosting the tournament in 2007, only playing easier in 2013 and 2019. If history is any indication, the Bear Trap will regain its strength this year. Since 2007, holes 15-17 are tied for the fifth toughest three-hole stretch on the PGA Tour, and over the years the field has hit 1,766 balls hit into the water.

10th hole now a par-5 “breather” from The Champion grind

The Champion was notorious for having a long stretch of golf—14 holes—without a par-5, making it one of the toughest grinds for Tour players. But this year, the 10th hole has been changed from a 508-yard par-4 to a 530-yard par-5, a welcome break for players who had played holes 4 to 17 without a par-5.

Steve Rintoul, the PGA Tour’s VP for rules and officiating, told The Palm Beach Post that those 14 holes without a par-5 was as daunting as any on Tour. “Once they get to the fifth tee it is just [a grind], it just comes at you hole after hole after hole and there’s no let up until you get to the 18th tee,” Rintoul said, explaining the change. “If a guy gets behind the eight ball, there’s no chance to make up any ground.”

The tee at No. 10 was moved back one set of tees and the fairway line was shifted a bit to the left near the dogleg. In 2023, the 10th hole played to a scoring average of 4.164 (+.164) and was the sixth hardest hole on the course.

Spots in the Arnold Palmer Invitational up for grabs

At the end of the Cognizant Classic, the Aon Next 10 will qualify for next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. In addition, this is the second of two events in which points will be earned in the Aon Swing 5 standings toward entry into the API. (The current leader, Sami Valimaki, has secured a spot next week). All 10 players shown in the Aon Swing 5 standings are currently in the Cognizant Classic field.

Rookies off to a resounding start

Three rookies have won in the first eight starts of the 2024 PGA Tour season: Amateur Nick Dunlap won The American Express, Matthieu Pavon won the Farmers Insurance Open, and Jake Knapp won the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That matches the number of rookie winners for all of last season on Tour. In contrast, only one winner this year was ranked in the top 10 of the world ranking at the time of his win (Wyndham Clark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).